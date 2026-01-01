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fastly routing-config path

Manipulate paths within a Fastly routing config.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a path within a routing config
  • describe: Show detailed information about a path
  • list: List paths within a routing config
  • update: Update a path
  • delete: Delete a path
  • rule: Manipulate rules within a path of a Fastly routing config
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