fastly routing-config path create
Create a path within a routing config.
Syntax
$ fastly routing-config path create --path=PATH --routing-config-id=ROUTING-CONFIG-ID
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--path
|Yes
|The URL path pattern (max 2048 characters, starts with "/")
--routing-config-id
|Yes
|The Routing Config Identifier
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Create a path within a routing config
$ fastly routing-config path create --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d --path /
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: