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fastly routing-config path rule

Manipulate rules within a path of a Fastly routing config.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a rule within a path
  • describe: Show detailed information about a rule
  • list: List rules within a path
  • update: Update a rule
  • delete: Delete a rule
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