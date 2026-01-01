fastly routing-config path rule create
Create a rule within a path.
Syntax
$ fastly routing-config path rule create --file=FILE --path-id=PATH-ID --routing-config-id=ROUTING-CONFIG-ID
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--file
|Yes
|Path to a JSON file describing the rule, e.g. {"action": {"type": "service", "value": "..."}, "conditions": [...]}. Omit "conditions" to create the default (catch-all) rule for the path
--path-id
|Yes
|The Path Identifier
--routing-config-id
|Yes
|The Routing Config Identifier
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Create the default (catch-all) rule for a path
Where rule.json contains
{"action": {"type": "service", "value": "SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY"}}, with no "conditions" field, to create the default (catch-all) rule for the path.
$ fastly routing-config path rule create --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d --path-id 5e6f7g8h --file rule.json
Create a conditional rule within a path
Where rule.json contains
{"action": {"type": "service", "value": "SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY"}, "conditions": [{"type": "header", "key": "X-Test", "operator": "equals", "value": "1"}]}.
$ fastly routing-config path rule create --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d --path-id 5e6f7g8h --file rule.json
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: