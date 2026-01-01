Create a rule within a path .

Syntax

$ fastly routing-config path rule create --file=FILE --path-id=PATH-ID --routing-config-id=ROUTING-CONFIG-ID

Options

Key Required? Default Description -- file Yes Path to a JSON file describing the rule, e.g. {"action": {"type": "service", "value": "..."}, "conditions": [...]}. Omit "conditions" to create the default (catch-all) rule for the path -- path-id Yes The Path Identifier -- routing-config-id Yes The Routing Config Identifier

Global options

Key Required? Default Description -- help No Show context-sensitive help. -- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations -- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings -- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting) -- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes -- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive) -- token No Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var -- verbose No Verbose logging

Examples

Create the default (catch-all) rule for a path

Where rule.json contains {"action": {"type": "service", "value": "SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY"}} , with no "conditions" field, to create the default (catch-all) rule for the path.

$ fastly routing-config path rule create --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d --path-id 5e6f7g8h --file rule.json

Create a conditional rule within a path

Where rule.json contains {"action": {"type": "service", "value": "SU1Z0isxPaozGVKXdv0eY"}, "conditions": [{"type": "header", "key": "X-Test", "operator": "equals", "value": "1"}]} .

$ fastly routing-config path rule create --routing-config-id 1a2b3c4d --path-id 5e6f7g8h --file rule.json

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: