fastly service acl-entry

Manipulate Fastly ACL (Access Control List) entries.

Sub commands

  • create: Add an ACL entry to an ACL
  • delete: Delete an ACL entry from a specified ACL
  • describe: Retrieve a single ACL entry
  • list: List ACLs
  • update: Update an ACL entry for a specified ACL
