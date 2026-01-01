  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service

fastly service acl

Manipulate Fastly ACLs (Access Control Lists).

Sub commands

  • create: Create a new ACL attached to the specified service version
  • delete: Delete an ACL from the specified service version
  • describe: Retrieve a single ACL by name for the version and service
  • list: List ACLs
  • update: Update an ACL for a particular service and version
Fastly
© Fastly 2026