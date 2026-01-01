fastly service acl/create

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- name No Name for the ACL. Must start with an alphanumeric character and contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)