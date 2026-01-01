  1. Home
fastly service backend

Manipulate Fastly service version backends.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a backend on a Fastly service version
  • delete: Delete a backend on a Fastly service version
  • describe: Show detailed information about a backend on a Fastly service version
  • list: List backends on a Fastly service version
  • update: Update a backend on a Fastly service version
