  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service

fastly service dictionary-entry

Manipulate Fastly edge dictionary items.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a new item on a Fastly edge dictionary
  • delete: Delete an item from a Fastly edge dictionary
  • describe: Show detailed information about a Fastly edge dictionary item
  • list: List items in a Fastly edge dictionary
  • update: Update or insert an item on a Fastly edge dictionary
Fastly
© Fastly 2026