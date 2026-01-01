fastly service dictionary describe
Show detailed information about a Fastly edge dictionary.
Syntax
$ fastly service dictionary describe --name=NAME --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|Yes
|Name of Dictionary
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', 'staged', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--json
|No
|Render output as JSON
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: