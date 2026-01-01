fastly service logging/elasticsearch
Manipulate Fastly service version Elasticsearch logging endpoints.
Sub commands
- create: Create an Elasticsearch logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- delete: Delete an Elasticsearch logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- describe: Show detailed information about an Elasticsearch logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- list: List Elasticsearch endpoints on a Fastly service version
- update: Update an Elasticsearch logging endpoint on a Fastly service version