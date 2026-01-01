fastly service logging/elasticsearch/create

-- name No The name of the Elasticsearch logging object. Used as a primary key for API access

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- index No The name of the Elasticsearch index to send documents (logs) to. The index must follow the Elasticsearch index format rules (https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/current/indices-create-index.html). We support strftime (http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man3/strftime.3.html) interpolated variables inside braces prefixed with a pound symbol. For example, #{%F} will interpolate as YYYY-MM-DD with today's date

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- pipeline No The ID of the Elasticsearch ingest pipeline to apply pre-process transformations to before indexing. For example my_pipeline_id. Learn more about creating a pipeline in the Elasticsearch docs (https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/current/ingest.html)

-- processing-region No The region where logs will be processed before streaming to Elasticsearch. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region

-- request-max-bytes No Maximum size of log batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 100MB

-- request-max-entries No Maximum number of logs to append to a batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 10k

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- tls-ca-cert No A secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-client-cert No The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-client-key No The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-hostname No Used during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate