fastly service logging/elasticsearch/update

Update an Elasticsearch logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.

Syntax

$ fastly service logging/elasticsearch/update --name=NAME --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameYesThe name of the Elasticsearch logging object
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--formatNoApache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting
--format-versionNoThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--indexNoThe name of the Elasticsearch index to send documents (logs) to. The index must follow the Elasticsearch index format rules (https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/current/indices-create-index.html). We support strftime (http://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man3/strftime.3.html) interpolated variables inside braces prefixed with a pound symbol. For example, #{%F} will interpolate as YYYY-MM-DD with today's date
--new-nameNoNew name of the Elasticsearch logging object
--pipelineNoThe ID of the Elasticsearch ingest pipeline to apply pre-process transformations to before indexing. For example my_pipeline_id. Learn more about creating a pipeline in the Elasticsearch docs (https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/current/ingest.html)
--placementNoWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--processing-regionNoThe region where logs will be processed before streaming to Elasticsearch. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region
--request-max-bytesNoMaximum size of log batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 100MB
--request-max-entriesNoMaximum number of logs to append to a batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 10k
--response-conditionNoThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--tls-ca-certNoA secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-certNoThe client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-keyNoThe client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-hostnameNoUsed during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate
--urlNoThe URL to stream logs to. Must use HTTPS.

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
