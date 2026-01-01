fastly service logging fos
Manipulate Fastly service version Fastly Object Storage logging endpoints.
Sub commands
- create: Create a Fastly Object Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- delete: Delete a Fastly Object Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- describe: Show detailed information about a Fastly Object Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- list: List Fastly Object Storage endpoints on a Fastly service version
- update: Update a Fastly Object Storage logging endpoint on a Fastly service version