  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service
  5. logging
  6. honeycomb

fastly service logging/honeycomb/create

Create a Honeycomb logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.

Syntax

$ fastly service logging/honeycomb/create --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameNoThe name of the Honeycomb logging object. Used as a primary key for API access
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--auth-tokenNoThe Write Key from the Account page of your Honeycomb account
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--datasetNoThe Honeycomb Dataset you want to log to
--formatNoApache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting
--format-versionNoThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--response-conditionNoThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--placementNoWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--processing-regionNoThe region where logs will be processed before streaming to Honeycomb. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-ssoNoEnable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
Fastly
© Fastly 2026