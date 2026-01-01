fastly service logging/https/create
Create an HTTPS logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly service logging/https/create --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|No
|The name of the HTTPS logging object. Used as a primary key for API access
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--content-type
|No
|Content type of the header sent with the request
--compression-codec
|No
|The codec used for compression of your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. If the specified codec is "gzip", gzip_level will default to 3. To specify a different level, leave compression_codec blank and explicitly set the level using gzip_level. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
--format
|No
|Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting
--format-version
|No
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--gzip-level
|No
|What level of GZIP encoding to have when dumping logs (default 0, no compression)
--header-name
|No
|Name of the custom header sent with the request
--header-value
|No
|Value of the custom header sent with the request
--json-format
|No
|Enforces valid JSON formatting for log entries. Can be disabled 0, array of json (wraps JSON log batches in an array) 1, or newline delimited json (places each JSON log entry onto a new line in a batch) 2
--message-type
|No
|How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank
--method
|No
|HTTP method used for request. Can be POST or PUT. Defaults to POST if not specified
--period
|No
|How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds, default 3600)
--placement
|No
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--processing-region
|No
|The region where logs will be processed before streaming to HTTPS. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region
--request-max-bytes
|No
|Maximum size of log batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 100MB
--request-max-entries
|No
|Maximum number of logs to append to a batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 10k
--response-condition
|No
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--tls-ca-cert
|No
|A secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-cert
|No
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-key
|No
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-hostname
|No
|Used during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate
--url
|No
|URL that log data will be sent to. Must use the https protocol
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging