fastly service logging/https/create

-- name No The name of the HTTPS logging object. Used as a primary key for API access

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- content-type No Content type of the header sent with the request

-- compression-codec No The codec used for compression of your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. If the specified codec is "gzip", gzip_level will default to 3. To specify a different level, leave compression_codec blank and explicitly set the level using gzip_level. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- gzip-level No What level of GZIP encoding to have when dumping logs (default 0, no compression)

-- header-name No Name of the custom header sent with the request

-- header-value No Value of the custom header sent with the request

-- json-format No Enforces valid JSON formatting for log entries. Can be disabled 0, array of json (wraps JSON log batches in an array) 1, or newline delimited json (places each JSON log entry onto a new line in a batch) 2

-- message-type No How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank

-- method No HTTP method used for request. Can be POST or PUT. Defaults to POST if not specified

-- period No How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds, default 3600)

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- processing-region No The region where logs will be processed before streaming to HTTPS. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region

-- request-max-bytes No Maximum size of log batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 100MB

-- request-max-entries No Maximum number of logs to append to a batch, if non-zero. Defaults to 10k

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- tls-ca-cert No A secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-client-cert No The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-client-key No The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-hostname No Used during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate