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fastly service logging insights

Retrieve statistics from sampled log records.

Syntax

$ fastly service logging insights --start=START --end=END --visualization=VISUALIZATION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--startYesInclusive start time in RFC3339 format
--endYesExclusive end time in RFC3339 format
--visualizationYesLog Insights visualization to retrieve
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--domainNoLimit data to the specified request domain
--domain-exact-matchNoTreat --domain as an exact match
--limitNoMaximum number of rows to return (up to 100)
--popsNoComma-separated list of Fastly POP codes
--jsonNoRender output as JSON

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging
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