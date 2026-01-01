fastly service logging kafka create
Create a Kafka logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly service logging kafka create --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|No
|The name of the Kafka logging object. Used as a primary key for API access
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', 'staged', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--auth-method
|No
|SASL authentication method. Valid values are: plain, scram-sha-256, scram-sha-512
--brokers
|No
|A comma-separated list of IP addresses or hostnames of Kafka brokers
--compression-codec
|No
|The codec used for compression of your logs. One of: gzip, snappy, lz4
--format
|No
|Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting
--format-version
|No
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--max-batch-size
|No
|The maximum size of the log batch in bytes
--parse-log-keyvals
|No
|Parse key-value pairs within the log format
--password
|No
|SASL authentication password. Required if --auth-method is specified
--placement
|No
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none, which suppresses the logging call (the only valid value for Compute services). This field is not required and has no default value. When updating a Delivery service, pass an empty string to reset the endpoint back to automatic placement
--processing-region
|No
|The region where logs will be processed before streaming to Kafka. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region
--required-acks
|No
|The Number of acknowledgements a leader must receive before a write is considered successful. One of: 1 (default) One server needs to respond. 0 No servers need to respond. -1 Wait for all in-sync replicas to respond
--response-condition
|No
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--tls-ca-cert
|No
|A secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-cert
|No
|The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-client-key
|No
|The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format
--tls-hostname
|No
|Used during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate
--topic
|No
|The Kafka topic to send logs to
--use-sasl
|No
|Enable SASL authentication. Requires --auth-method, --username, and --password to be specified
--use-tls
|No
|Whether to use TLS for secure logging. Can be either true or false
--username
|No
|SASL authentication username. Required if --auth-method is specified
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: