fastly service logging/kinesis
Manipulate a Kinesis logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version.
Sub commands
- create: Create an Amazon Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- delete: Delete a Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- describe: Show detailed information about a Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- list: List Kinesis endpoints on a Fastly service version
- update: Update a Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version