  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service
  5. logging

fastly service logging/kinesis

Manipulate a Kinesis logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version.

Sub commands

  • create: Create an Amazon Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • delete: Delete a Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • describe: Show detailed information about a Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • list: List Kinesis endpoints on a Fastly service version
  • update: Update a Kinesis logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
