fastly service logging/loggly/update

-- name Yes The name of the Loggly logging object

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- auth-token No The token to use for authentication (https://www.loggly.com/docs/customer-token-authentication-token/)

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- new-name No New name of the Loggly logging object

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- processing-region No The region where logs will be processed before streaming to Loggly. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)