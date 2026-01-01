  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service
  5. logging

fastly service logging/newrelic

Manipulate a NewRelic logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version.

Sub commands

  • create: Create an New Relic logging endpoint attached to the specified service version
  • delete: Delete the New Relic Logs logging object for a particular service and version
  • describe: Get the details of a New Relic Logs logging object for a particular service and version
  • list: List all of the New Relic Logs logging objects for a particular service and version
  • update: Update a New Relic Logs logging object for a particular service and version
