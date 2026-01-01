fastly service logging/newrelic/update

-- name Yes The name for the real-time logging configuration to update

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', 'staged', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint

-- key No The Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account

-- new-name No The name for the real-time logging configuration

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed

-- processing-region No The region where logs will be processed before streaming to New Relic. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region

-- region No The region where logs are received and stored by New Relic

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)