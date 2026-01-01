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fastly service logging newrelicotlp create

Create an New Relic logging endpoint attached to the specified service version.

Syntax

$ fastly service logging newrelicotlp create --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameNoThe name for the real-time logging configuration
--versionYes'latest', 'active', 'staged', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--formatNoApache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON. Can be a string or a file path to a file containing formatting
--format-versionNoThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--keyNoThe Insert API key from the Account page of your New Relic account
--placementNoWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed
--processing-regionNoThe region where logs will be processed before streaming to New Relic. One of 'none', 'eu', or 'us'. Defaults to 'none' for no specific region
--regionNoThe region to which to stream logs
--response-conditionNoThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint
--urlNoURL of the New Relic Trace Observer, if you are using New Relic Infinite Tracing
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

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