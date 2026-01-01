  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. service
  5. logging

fastly service logging/openstack

Manipulate Fastly service version OpenStack logging endpoints.

Sub commands

  • create: Create an OpenStack logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • delete: Delete an OpenStack logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • describe: Show detailed information about an OpenStack logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • list: List OpenStack logging endpoints on a Fastly service version
  • update: Update an OpenStack logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
