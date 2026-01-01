fastly service logging/papertrail/delete
Delete a Papertrail logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.
Syntax
$ fastly service logging/papertrail/delete --name=NAME --version=VERSION
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--name
|Yes
|The name of the Papertrail logging object
--version
|Yes
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autoclone
|No
|If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--enable-sso
|No
|Enable Single-Sign On (SSO) for current profile execution (see also: 'fastly sso')
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging