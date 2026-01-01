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fastly service purge

Invalidate objects in the Fastly cache.

Syntax

$ fastly service purge

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--allNoPurge everything from a service
--fileNoPurge a service of a newline delimited list of Surrogate Keys
--keyNoPurge a service of objects tagged with a Surrogate Key
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--softNoA 'soft' purge marks affected objects as stale rather than making them inaccessible
--urlNoPurge an individual URL

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verboseNoVerbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

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