fastly service rate-limit

Manipulate rate-limiters of the Fastly API and web interface.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a rate limiter for a particular service and version
  • delete: Delete a rate limiter by its ID
  • describe: Get a rate limiter by its ID
  • list: List all rate limiters for a particular service and version
  • update: Update a rate limiter by its ID
