fastly service resource-link

Manipulate Fastly service resource links.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a Fastly service resource link
  • delete: Delete a resource link for a Fastly service version
  • describe: Show detailed information about a Fastly service resource link
  • list: List all resource links for a Fastly service version
  • update: Update a resource link for a Fastly service version
