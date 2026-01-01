fastly service vcl/custom/create

-- content No VCL passed as file path or content, e.g. $(< main.vcl)

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', 'staged', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- main No Whether the VCL is the 'main' entrypoint

-- name No The name of the VCL

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)