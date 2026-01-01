core
fastly::cache::core
Structs
|LookupOptions
|Options for cache lookup operations.
|ReplaceOptions
|Options for cache replace operations.
|WriteOptions
|Options for cache write operations (insert/update).
Classes
|CacheError
|Errors that can arise during cache operations.
|Found
|Represents a found cached item. This allows access to metadata and the cached body.
|InsertBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache insertion.
|LookupBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache lookup.
|PendingTransaction
|A cache transaction suspended between lookup and response.
|Replace
|An in-progress Replace operation.
|ReplaceBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache replacement.
|Transaction
|A cache transaction resulting from a transactional lookup.
|TransactionInsertBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache insertion.
|TransactionLookupBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache lookup.
|TransactionUpdateBuilder
|A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache update.
Enums
|CacheError::Code
|ReplaceStrategy
|Strategy to use when replacing an existing cached object.
Functions
|insert
|Returns an
InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.
|lookup
|Returns a
LookupBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache lookup.
|replace
|Returns a
ReplaceBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache replacement.