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core

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::cache::core

Structs

LookupOptionsOptions for cache lookup operations.
ReplaceOptionsOptions for cache replace operations.
WriteOptionsOptions for cache write operations (insert/update).

Classes

CacheErrorErrors that can arise during cache operations.
FoundRepresents a found cached item. This allows access to metadata and the cached body.
InsertBuilderA builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache insertion.
LookupBuilderA builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache lookup.
PendingTransactionA cache transaction suspended between lookup and response.
ReplaceAn in-progress Replace operation.
ReplaceBuilderA builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache replacement.
TransactionA cache transaction resulting from a transactional lookup.
TransactionInsertBuilderA builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache insertion.
TransactionLookupBuilderA builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache lookup.
TransactionUpdateBuilderA builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache update.

Enums

CacheError::Code
ReplaceStrategyStrategy to use when replacing an existing cached object.

Functions

insertReturns an InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.
lookupReturns a LookupBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache lookup.
replaceReturns a ReplaceBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache replacement.
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