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InsertBuilder

Classin corecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/cache/core.h to use this class.

A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache insertion.

Like lookup(), insert() may race with concurrent lookups or insertions, and will unconditionally overwrite existing cached items rather than allowing for revalidation of an existing object.

The transactional equivalent is Transaction::insert(), which may only be called following a transactional lookup when Transaction::must_insert_or_update() returns true.

Methods

deliver_node_max_age

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::deliver_node_max_age(std::chrono::nanoseconds duration) &&

Sets the maximum time the cached item may live on a deliver node in a POP.

Parameters

duration: std::chrono::nanoseconds

Returns

InsertBuilder

execute

View source
tl::expected<http::StreamingBody, CacheError> fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::execute() &&

Begin the insertion, returning a StreamingBody for providing the cached object itself.

Returns

tl::expected<http::StreamingBody, CacheError>

header

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::header(std::string_view name, const http::HeaderValue &value) &&

Sets a single-value header for this lookup, discarding any previous values associated with the header name. Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups incorporating the semantics of the HTTP Vary header, but the APIs in this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.

The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g. crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one cached item that matches lookup’s cache key, and all of the lookup’s headers included in the cache items’ vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.

A typical example is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an Accept-Encoding header. In that case, the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is suitable for a request with a different (or missing) Accept-Encoding header is determined by whether Accept-Encoding is listed in Vary header in the origin’s response.

Parameters

name: std::string_view
value: const http::HeaderValue &

Returns

InsertBuilder

header_values

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::header_values(std::string_view name, std::span<const http::HeaderValue> values) &&

Sets a multi-value header for this lookup, discarding any previous values associated with the header name.

Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups incorporating the semantics of the HTTP Vary header, but the APIs in this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.

The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g. crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one cached item that matches lookup’s cache key, and all of the lookup’s headers included in the cache items’ vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.

A typical example is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an Accept-Encoding header. In that case, the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is suitable for a request with a different (or missing) Accept-Encoding header is determined by whether Accept-Encoding is listed in Vary header in the origin’s response.

Parameters

name: std::string_view
values: std::span<const http::HeaderValue>

Returns

InsertBuilder

initial_age

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::initial_age(std::chrono::nanoseconds age) &&

Sets the initial age of the cached item, to be used in freshness calculations.

The initial age is zero by default.

Parameters

age: std::chrono::nanoseconds

Returns

InsertBuilder

known_length

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::known_length(std::uint64_t length) &&

Sets the known length of the cached item.

Parameters

length: std::uint64_t

Returns

InsertBuilder

on_behalf_of

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::on_behalf_of(std::string service) &&

Perform this insertion on behalf of another service, using its data store.

Internal / Privileged This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely – this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services – we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.

Parameters

service: std::string

Returns

InsertBuilder

sensitive_data

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::sensitive_data(bool is_sensitive) &&

Enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.

By default, this is false.

See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.

Parameters

is_sensitive: bool

Returns

InsertBuilder

stale_while_revalidate

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::stale_while_revalidate(std::chrono::nanoseconds duration) &&

Sets the time for which a cached item can safely be used despite being considered stale.

Parameters

duration: std::chrono::nanoseconds

Returns

InsertBuilder

surrogate_keys

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::surrogate_keys(std::vector<std::string> keys) &&

Sets the surrogate keys that can be used for purging this cached item.

Surrogate key purges are the only means to purge specific items from the cache. At least one surrogate key must be set in order to remove an item without performing a purge-all, waiting for the item’s TTL to elapse, or overwriting the item with crate::cache::core::insert().

Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between 0x21 and 0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.

See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.

Parameters

keys: std::vector<std::string>

Returns

InsertBuilder

user_metadata

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::user_metadata(std::vector<std::uint8_t> metadata) &&

Sets the user-defined metadata to associate with the cached item.

Parameters

metadata: std::vector<std::uint8_t>

Returns

InsertBuilder

vary_by

View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by(std::vector<std::string> headers) &&

Sets the list of headers that must match when looking up this cached item.

Parameters

headers: std::vector<std::string>

Returns

InsertBuilder
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