InsertBuilder
Include
fastly/cache/core.h to use this class.
A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache insertion.
Like
lookup(),
insert() may race with concurrent lookups or insertions, and will unconditionally overwrite existing cached items rather than allowing for revalidation of an existing object.
The transactional equivalent is
Transaction::insert(), which may only be called following a transactional lookup when
Transaction::must_insert_or_update() returns
true.
Methods
deliver_node_max_ageView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::deliver_node_max_age(std::chrono::nanoseconds duration) &&
Sets the maximum time the cached item may live on a deliver node in a POP.
Parameters
- duration: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns
executeView source
Begin the insertion, returning a
StreamingBody for providing the cached object itself.
Returns
headerView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::header(std::string_view name, const http::HeaderValue &value) &&
Sets a single-value header for this lookup, discarding any previous values associated with the header
name. Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups incorporating the semantics of the HTTP Vary header, but the APIs in this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.
The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g.
crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one cached item that matches lookup’s cache key, and all of the lookup’s headers included in the cache items’ vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.
A typical example is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an Accept-Encoding header. In that case, the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is suitable for a request with a different (or missing) Accept-Encoding header is determined by whether Accept-Encoding is listed in Vary header in the origin’s response.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
- value: const http::HeaderValue &
Returns
header_valuesView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::header_values(std::string_view name, std::span<const http::HeaderValue> values) &&
Sets a multi-value header for this lookup, discarding any previous values associated with the header name.
Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups incorporating the semantics of the HTTP Vary header, but the APIs in this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.
The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g.
crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one cached item that matches lookup’s cache key, and all of the lookup’s headers included in the cache items’ vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.
A typical example is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an Accept-Encoding header. In that case, the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is suitable for a request with a different (or missing) Accept-Encoding header is determined by whether Accept-Encoding is listed in Vary header in the origin’s response.
Parameters
- name: std::string_view
- values: std::span<const http::HeaderValue>
Returns
initial_ageView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::initial_age(std::chrono::nanoseconds age) &&
Sets the initial age of the cached item, to be used in freshness calculations.
The initial age is zero by default.
Parameters
- age: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns
known_lengthView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::known_length(std::uint64_t length) &&
Sets the known length of the cached item.
Parameters
- length: std::uint64_t
Returns
on_behalf_ofView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::on_behalf_of(std::string service) &&
Perform this insertion on behalf of another service, using its data store.
Internal / Privileged This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely – this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services – we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.
Parameters
- service: std::string
Returns
sensitive_dataView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::sensitive_data(bool is_sensitive) &&
Enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
By default, this is false.
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
Parameters
- is_sensitive: bool
Returns
stale_while_revalidateView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::stale_while_revalidate(std::chrono::nanoseconds duration) &&
Sets the time for which a cached item can safely be used despite being considered stale.
Parameters
- duration: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns
surrogate_keysView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::surrogate_keys(std::vector<std::string> keys) &&
Sets the surrogate keys that can be used for purging this cached item.
Surrogate key purges are the only means to purge specific items from the cache. At least one surrogate key must be set in order to remove an item without performing a purge-all, waiting for the item’s TTL to elapse, or overwriting the item with
crate::cache::core::insert().
Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between 0x21 and 0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
Parameters
- keys: std::vector<std::string>
Returns
user_metadataView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::user_metadata(std::vector<std::uint8_t> metadata) &&
Sets the user-defined metadata to associate with the cached item.
Parameters
- metadata: std::vector<std::uint8_t>
Returns
vary_byView source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by(std::vector<std::string> headers) &&
Sets the list of headers that must match when looking up this cached item.
Parameters
- headers: std::vector<std::string>
Returns