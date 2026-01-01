Respect the range in tostreamwith_range even when the body length is not yet known.

When a cache item is Found, the length of the cached item may or may not be known:

the item may be fully cached;

the item may be streaming in, but have a known length; or

the item may be streaming in progressively, without a known length.

By default (legacy behavior), if a range is specified but the length is not known, the contents of the entire item will be provided instead of the requested range.

alwaysuserequested_range indicates any cached item returned by this lookup should provide only the requested range, regardless of whether the length is known. An invalid range will eventually return a read error, possibly after providing some data.

NOTE: In the future, the alwaysuserequested_range behavior will be the default, and this method will be removed.