PendingTransaction
Include
fastly/cache/core.h to use this class.
A cache transaction suspended between lookup and response.
This handle is produced by
TransactionLookupBuilder::execute_async().
Callers can check whether or not the request was instructed to wait behind another caller by calling
PendingTransaction::pending(), and can complete the request (returning a
Transaction) by calling
PendingTransaction::wait().
Methods
pendingView source
Returns
true if this request was instructed to wait for another request to insert the looked-up item, and
false otherwise.
Note that, even if
pending() returns
true, the
Transaction returned by
wait() may still be required to insert (or update) the object. This can happen if the caller providing the item called
Transaction::cancel_insert_or_update() or encountered an error.
Returns
waitView source
Returns the
Transaction resulting from the lookup that produced this
PendingTransaction, waiting for another caller to provide the requested item if necessary.
Returns