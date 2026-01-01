ReplaceBuilder
Include
fastly/cache/core.h to use this class.
A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional cache replacement.
Methods
always_use_requested_rangeView source
ReplaceBuilder fastly::cache::core::ReplaceBuilder::always_use_requested_range() &&
Respect the range in tostreamwith_range even when the body length is not yet known.
When a cache item is Found, the length of the cached item may or may not be known:
- the item may be fully cached;
- the item may be streaming in, but have a known length; or
- the item may be streaming in progressively, without a known length.
By default (legacy behavior), if a range is specified but the length is not known, the contents of the entire item will be provided instead of the requested range.
alwaysuserequested_range indicates any cached item returned by this lookup should provide only the requested range, regardless of whether the length is known. An invalid range will eventually return a read error, possibly after providing some data.
NOTE: In the future, the alwaysuserequested_range behavior will be the default, and this method will be removed.
Returns
beginView source
Begin the replace, returning a
Replace for reading the object to be replaced (if it exists) which is also used to provide the new replacement object.
A
Replace gives access to the existing object, if one is stored, that may be used to construct the replacement object. Use
Replace::execute() to get a
StreamingBody to write the replacement object into. The existing object cannot be accessed after calling
Replace::execute().
For the replace to complete successfully, the object must be written into the
StreamingBody, and then
StreamingBody::finish must be called. If the
StreamingBody is dropped before calling
StreamingBody::finish, the replacement is considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that may be reading from the object as it is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.
Returns
replace_strategyView source
Sets the strategy for performing the replace.
Parameters
- strategy: ReplaceStrategy
Returns