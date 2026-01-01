Begin the insertion, and provide a Found object that can be used to stream out of the newly-inserted object.

For the insertion to complete successfully, the object must be written into the StreamingBody , and then StreamingBody::finish must be called. If the StreamingBody is dropped before calling StreamingBody::finish , the insertion is considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that may be reading from the object as it is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.