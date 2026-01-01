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CacheError::Code

Enumin corecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Variants

LimitExceeded

Operation failed due to a limit.

InvalidOperation

Operation was not valid to be performed given the state of the cached item.

Unsupported

Cache operation is not supported.

Unknown

An unknown error occurred.

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