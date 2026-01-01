ReplaceStrategy
Strategy to use when replacing an existing cached object.
Variants
Immediately start the replace and do not wait for any other pending requests for the same object, including insert requests.
With this strategy a replace will race all other pending requests to update the object.
The existing object will be accessible until this replace finishes providing the replacement object.
This is the default replace strategy.
Immediate, but remove the existing object immediately
Requests for the same object that arrive after this replace starts will wait until this replace starts providing the replacement object.
Join the wait list behind other pending requests before starting this request.
With this strategy this replace request will wait for an in-progress replace or insert request before starting.
This strategy allows implementing a counter, but may cause timeouts if too many requests are waiting for in-progress and waiting updates to complete.