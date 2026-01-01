insert
Returns an
InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.
The required
max_age argument is the maximal "time to live" for the cache item: the time for which the item will be considered fresh, starting from the start of its history.
Overload 1 of 2
View source
InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::insert(std::span<const std::uint8_t> key, std::chrono::nanoseconds max_age)
Returns an
InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.
The required
max_age argument is the maximal "time to live" for the cache item: the time for which the item will be considered fresh, starting from the start of its history.
Parameters
- key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>
- max_age: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns
Overload 2 of 2View source
Non-transactional cache insert with string key.
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
- max_age: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns