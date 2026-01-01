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insert

Functionin corecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

Returns an InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.

The required max_age argument is the maximal "time to live" for the cache item: the time for which the item will be considered fresh, starting from the start of its history.

Overload 1 of 2

InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::insert(std::span<const std::uint8_t> key, std::chrono::nanoseconds max_age)
View source

Returns an InsertBuilder that will perform a non-transactional cache insertion.

The required max_age argument is the maximal "time to live" for the cache item: the time for which the item will be considered fresh, starting from the start of its history.

Parameters

key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>
max_age: std::chrono::nanoseconds

Returns

InsertBuilder

Overload 2 of 2

InsertBuilder fastly::cache::core::insert(std::string_view key, std::chrono::nanoseconds max_age)
View source

Non-transactional cache insert with string key.

Parameters

key: std::string_view
max_age: std::chrono::nanoseconds

Returns

InsertBuilder
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