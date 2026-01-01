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simple

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::cache::simple

Classes

CacheEntryThe return type of the closure provided to getorset_with().
CacheErrorErrors arising from cache operations.
PurgeOptionsOptions for purge operations.

Enums

CacheError::Code
PurgeOptions::Scope

Functions

getGet the entry associated with the given cache key, if it exists.
get_or_setGet the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return the specified entry.
get_or_set_withGet the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return an entry specified by running the given closure.
purgePurge the entry associated with the given cache key.
purge_with_optsPurge the entry associated with the given cache key with specific options.
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