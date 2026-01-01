simple
fastly::cache::simple
Classes
|CacheEntry
|The return type of the closure provided to getorset_with().
|CacheError
|Errors arising from cache operations.
|PurgeOptions
|Options for purge operations.
Functions
|get
|Get the entry associated with the given cache key, if it exists.
|get_or_set
|Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return the specified entry.
|get_or_set_with
|Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return an entry specified by running the given closure.
|purge
|Purge the entry associated with the given cache key.
|purge_with_opts
|Purge the entry associated with the given cache key with specific options.