PurgeOptions
Include
fastly/cache/simple.h to use this class.
Options for purge operations.
Methods
global_scopestaticView source
static PurgeOptions fastly::cache::simple::PurgeOptions::global_scope()
Purge the key globally.
This requires the Fastly global purge feature to be enabled for your service. See the Fastly purge documentation for details.
Returns
pop_scopestaticView source
static PurgeOptions fastly::cache::simple::PurgeOptions::pop_scope()
Purge the key from the current POP (default behavior).
This is the default option, and allows a higher throughput of purging than purging globally.
Returns
scopeView source
Returns