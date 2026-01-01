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PurgeOptions

Classin simplecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/cache/simple.h to use this class.

Options for purge operations.

Methods

global_scope

staticView source
static PurgeOptions fastly::cache::simple::PurgeOptions::global_scope()

Purge the key globally.

This requires the Fastly global purge feature to be enabled for your service. See the Fastly purge documentation for details.

Returns

PurgeOptions

pop_scope

staticView source
static PurgeOptions fastly::cache::simple::PurgeOptions::pop_scope()

Purge the key from the current POP (default behavior).

This is the default option, and allows a higher throughput of purging than purging globally.

Returns

PurgeOptions

scope

View source
Scope fastly::cache::simple::PurgeOptions::scope() const

Returns

Scope
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