  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. C++
  6. fastly
  7. cache
  8. simple

PurgeOptions::Scope

Enumin simplecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Variants

Pop

Purge the key from the current POP (default behavior).

Global

Purge the key globally (requires additional Fastly configuration).

Fastly
© Fastly 2026