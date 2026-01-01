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get

Functionin simplecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

Get the entry associated with the given cache key, if it exists.

Returns nullopt if the key is not in the cache, or Body with the cached value if found.

Overload 1 of 2

tl::expected<std::optional<http::Body>, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::get(std::span<const std::uint8_t> key)
View source

Get the entry associated with the given cache key, if it exists.

Returns nullopt if the key is not in the cache, or Body with the cached value if found.

Parameters

key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>

Returns

tl::expected<std::optional<http::Body>, CacheError>
std::vector<std::uint8_t> key_bytes = {0x01, 0x02, 0x03};
auto result = get(key_bytes);

Overload 2 of 2

tl::expected<std::optional<http::Body>, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::get(std::string_view key)
View source

Get the entry associated with the given cache key, if it exists.

Returns nullopt if the key is not in the cache, or Body with the cached value if found.

Parameters

key: std::string_view

Returns

tl::expected<std::optional<http::Body>, CacheError>
auto result = get("my_key");
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