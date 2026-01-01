get_or_set
Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return the specified entry.
If the value is costly to compute, consider using
get_or_set_with() instead to avoid computation in the case where the value is already present.
The returned
Body is always valid; either the cached value was found and returned, or the new value was inserted and returned.
Example:
Overload 1 of 2
tl::expected<http::Body, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::get_or_set(std::span<const std::uint8_t> key, http::Body value, std::chrono::nanoseconds ttl)
Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return the specified entry.
If the value is costly to compute, consider using
get_or_set_with() instead to avoid computation in the case where the value is already present.
The returned
Body is always valid; either the cached value was found and returned, or the new value was inserted and returned.
Example:
Parameters
- key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>
- value: http::Body
- ttl: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns
std::vector<std::uint8_t> key_bytes = {0x01, 0x02, 0x03};auto value = get_or_set(key_bytes, http::Body("hello!"), std::chrono::nanoseconds(6000)).value();std::string cached_string = value.take_body_string();
Overload 2 of 2
tl::expected<http::Body, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::get_or_set(std::string_view key, http::Body value, std::chrono::nanoseconds ttl)
Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return the specified entry.
If the value is costly to compute, consider using
get_or_set_with() instead to avoid computation in the case where the value is already present.
The returned
Body is always valid; either the cached value was found and returned, or the new value was inserted and returned.
Example:
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
- value: http::Body
- ttl: std::chrono::nanoseconds
Returns
auto value = get_or_set("my_key", http::Body("hello!"), std::chrono::nanoseconds(6000)).value();std::string cached_string = value.take_body_string();