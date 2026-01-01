get_or_set_with
Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return an entry specified by running the given closure.
The closure is only run when no value is present for the key, and no other client is in the process of setting it. It takes no arguments, and returns either a
CacheEntry describing the entry to set, or
std::nullopt in the case of error.
Example successful insertion:
Overload 1 of 2
template<class F> tl::expected<std::optional<http::Body>, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::get_or_set_with(std::span<const std::uint8_t> key, F make_entry) requires std::invocable<F> && std::same_as<std::invoke_result_t<F>, std::optional<CacheEntry>>
Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return an entry specified by running the given closure.
The closure is only run when no value is present for the key, and no other client is in the process of setting it. It takes no arguments, and returns either a
CacheEntry describing the entry to set, or
std::nullopt in the case of error.
Example successful insertion:
Parameters
- key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>
- make_entry: F
Returns
std::vector<std::uint8_t> key_bytes = {0x01, 0x02, 0x03};auto value = get_or_set_with(key_bytes, []() -> std::optional<CacheEntry> { return CacheEntry{http::Body("hello!"), std::chrono::nanoseconds(6000)};}).value();
Overload 2 of 2
template<class F> tl::expected<std::optional<http::Body>, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::get_or_set_with(std::string_view key, F make_entry)
Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return an entry specified by running the given closure.
The closure is only run when no value is present for the key, and no other client is in the process of setting it. It takes no arguments, and returns either a
CacheEntry describing the entry to set, or
std::nullopt in the case of error.
Example successful insertion:
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
- make_entry: F
Returns
auto value = get_or_set_with("my_key", []() -> std::optional<CacheEntry> { return CacheEntry{http::Body("hello!"), std::chrono::nanoseconds(6000)};}).value();