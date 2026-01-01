purge
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key.
To configure the behavior of the purge, such as to purge globally rather than within the POP, use
purge_with_opts().
Note: Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Example:
Overload 1 of 2View source
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key.
To configure the behavior of the purge, such as to purge globally rather than within the POP, use
purge_with_opts().
Note: Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Example:
Parameters
- key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>
Returns
std::vector<std::uint8_t> key_bytes = {0x01, 0x02, 0x03};purge(key_bytes);
Overload 2 of 2View source
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key.
To configure the behavior of the purge, such as to purge globally rather than within the POP, use
purge_with_opts().
Note: Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Example:
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
Returns
purge("my_key");