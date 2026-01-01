purge_with_opts
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key with specific options.
The
PurgeOptions argument determines the scope of the purge operation.
Note: Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Example POP-scoped purge (default):
Example global-scoped purge:
Overload 1 of 2
tl::expected<void, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::purge_with_opts(std::span<const std::uint8_t> key, const PurgeOptions &opts)
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key with specific options.
The
PurgeOptions argument determines the scope of the purge operation.
Note: Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Example POP-scoped purge (default):
Example global-scoped purge:
Parameters
- key: std::span<const std::uint8_t>
- opts: const PurgeOptions &
Returns
std::vector<std::uint8_t> key_bytes = {0x01, 0x02, 0x03};purge_with_opts(key_bytes, PurgeOptions::pop_scope());// Equivalent to just: purge(key_bytes);
std::vector<std::uint8_t> key_bytes = {0x01, 0x02, 0x03};purge_with_opts(key_bytes, PurgeOptions::global_scope());
Overload 2 of 2
tl::expected<void, CacheError> fastly::cache::simple::purge_with_opts(std::string_view key, const PurgeOptions &opts)
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key with specific options.
The
PurgeOptions argument determines the scope of the purge operation.
Note: Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Example POP-scoped purge (default):
Example global-scoped purge:
Parameters
- key: std::string_view
- opts: const PurgeOptions &
Returns
purge_with_opts("my_key", PurgeOptions::pop_scope());// Equivalent to just: purge("my_key");
purge_with_opts("my_key", PurgeOptions::global_scope());