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ConfigStore

Classin config_storecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source

Include fastly/config_store.h to use this class.

A Compute Config Store.

Methods

contains

View source
fastly::expected<bool> fastly::config_store::ConfigStore::contains(std::string_view key)

Return true if the config_store contains an entry with the given key.

Examples

Parameters

key: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<bool>
_run
auto store{fastly::ConfigStore::open("test config store")};
assert(store.contains("key").value());

get

View source
fastly::expected<std::optional<std::string>> fastly::config_store::ConfigStore::get(std::string_view key)

Lookup a value in this config store.

If successful, this function returns std::optional<std::string>> if an entry was found, or std::nullopt if no entry with the given key was found.

Examples

Parameters

key: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<std::optional<std::string>>
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_run
auto store{fastly::ConfigStore::open("test config store")};
assert(store.get("bread").value() ==
       "a usually baked and leavened food");


assert(
    store.get("freedom").value() ==
    "the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint",
);


// Otherwise, `get` will return nullopt.
assert(store.get("zzzzz") == std::nullopt);

open

staticView source
static fastly::expected<ConfigStore> fastly::config_store::ConfigStore::open(std::string_view name)

Open a config store, given its name.

Examples

Parameters

name: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<ConfigStore>
_run
auto merriam{fastly::ConfigStore::open("merriam webster")};
auto oed{fastly::ConfigStore::open("oxford english config store")};
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