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device_detection

Modulecompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0

fastly::device_detection

The device data associated with a particular User-Agent string.

Classes

DeviceThe device data associated with a particular User-Agent string.

Functions

lookupLook up the data associated with a particular User-Agent string.
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