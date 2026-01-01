Device
Include
fastly/device_detection.h to use this class.
The device data associated with a particular User-Agent string.
Methods
brandView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::device_detection::Device::brand()
The brand of the client device, possibly different from the manufacturer of that device.
Returns
device_nameView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::device_detection::Device::device_name()
The name of the client device.
Returns
hwtypeView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::device_detection::Device::hwtype()
A string representation of the primary client platform hardware. The most commonly used device types are also identified via boolean variables. Because a device may have multiple device types and this variable only has the primary type, we recommend using the boolean variables for logic and using this string representation for logging.
Returns
is_desktopView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_desktop()
The client is a desktop web browser.
Returns
is_ereaderView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_ereader()
The client device is a reading device (like a Kindle).
Returns
is_gameconsoleView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_gameconsole()
The client device is a video game console (like a PlayStation or Xbox).
Returns
is_mediaplayerView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_mediaplayer()
The client device is a media player (like Blu-ray players, iPod devices, and smart speakers such as Amazon Echo).
Returns
is_mobileView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_mobile()
The client device is a mobile phone.
Returns
is_smarttvView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_smarttv()
The client device is a smart TV.
Returns
is_tabletView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_tablet()
The client device is a tablet (like an iPad).
Returns
is_touchscreenView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_touchscreen()
The client device's screen is touch sensitive.
Returns
is_tvplayerView source
std::optional<bool> fastly::device_detection::Device::is_tvplayer()
The client device is a set-top box or other TV player (like a Roku or Apple TV).
Returns
modelView source
std::optional<std::string> fastly::device_detection::Device::model()
The model of the client device.
Returns