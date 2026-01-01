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lookup

Functionin device_detectioncompute-sdk-cpp 0.7.0View source
fastly::expected<std::optional<Device>> fastly::device_detection::lookup(std::string_view user_agent)

Look up the data associated with a particular User-Agent string.

Non-transactional cache lookup with string key.

Parameters

user_agent: std::string_view

Returns

fastly::expected<std::optional<Device>>
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